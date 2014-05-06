版本:
Symrise Q1 core profit beats view, confirms full-year outlook

FRANKFURT May 6 German fragrance and flavours maker Symrise said quarterly core earnings rose 9 percent, buoyed by high capacity utilisation and strong growth in Latin America.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 101 million euros ($140 million), compared to the average forecast of 96.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted Firmentech and IFF, confirmed its guidance for sales to grow faster than the global fragrances and flavours market, which Symrise expects to expand 2-3 percent this year.

It also expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Thomas Atkins)
