Symrise Q1 core profit beats view, confirms full-year outlook

FRANKFURT May 6 German fragrance and flavours
maker Symrise said quarterly core earnings rose 9
percent, buoyed by high capacity utilisation and strong growth
in Latin America.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 101 million euros ($140
million), compared to the average forecast of 96.6 million euros
in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted
Firmentech and IFF, confirmed its guidance for sales to
grow faster than the global fragrances and flavours market,
which Symrise expects to expand 2-3 percent this year.
It also expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of more than 20
percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
