公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Synacor revenue rises 58 pct

July 25 Synacor Inc's second-quarter revenue rose 58 percent on an increase in its display advertising and subscriber-based sales.

The company, which builds Internet software tools and portals, earned $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, on revenue of $30.8 million.

