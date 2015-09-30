UPDATE 2-Chipmaker Synaptics rejects Chinese firm's offer - Bloomberg

(Adds Synaptics response)
Sept 30 Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc
rejected an offer from a Chinese investment group
valuing the company at nearly $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday.
The Chinese state-backed group bid $110 per share for
Synaptics, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1O1Ut5g)
The offer price is a near 70 percent premium to Synaptics'
Tuesday close.
The company's shares rose as much as 26 percent to $81.86 on
Wednesday.
Synaptics is not interested in selling at that level, one
person told Bloomberg, and added that Synaptics might be holding
out for a bid as high as $125 per share.
A $125 per share bid would value Synaptics at $4.5 billion,
based on the company's outstanding shares on Aug. 14.
The Bloomberg report did not name the Chinese company.
A Synaptics spokesman declined to comment.
Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. data storage company Western
Digital Corp said a unit of Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd
would buy a 15 percent stake in the company for $3.78 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)