Chipmaker Synaptics closer to deal with Chinese group - Bloomberg

Jan 20 Synaptics Inc is moving closer
to a deal with a Chinese investment group that values the
touchscreen chip maker at more than $110 per share, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Synaptics jumped as much as 40 percent to $86.76
on Wednesday.
The deal, expected to value Synaptics at about $4 billion,
could be finalized in early March after the Chinese New Year,
the sources told Bloomberg, adding that the talks may still fall
apart. [bloom.bg/1JiHE7i
]
Synaptics was not immediately available for comment.
San Jose, California-based Synaptics had rejected a $110 per
share offer from the Chinese state-backed group in September,
according to Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)