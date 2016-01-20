Chipmaker Synaptics closer to deal with Chinese group - Bloomberg

Jan 20 Synaptics Inc is moving closer to a deal with a Chinese investment group that values the touchscreen chip maker at more than $110 per share, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Synaptics jumped as much as 40 percent to $86.76 on Wednesday.

The deal, expected to value Synaptics at about $4 billion, could be finalized in early March after the Chinese New Year, the sources told Bloomberg, adding that the talks may still fall apart. [bloom.bg/1JiHE7i ]

Synaptics was not immediately available for comment.

San Jose, California-based Synaptics had rejected a $110 per share offer from the Chinese state-backed group in September, according to Bloomberg. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)