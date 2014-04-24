Synaptics revenue jumps 25 pct on higher mobile chip demand

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 24 Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc's third-quarter revenue rose 25 percent due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.
Synaptics reported a net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.12 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.
Revenue climbed to $204.3 million from $163.3 million.
Mobile products sales rose 44 percent to $150.7 million at the company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd among its top customers. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.