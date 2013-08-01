Synaptics profit nearly quadruples on jump in sales to phone makers

Aug 1 Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc's profit nearly quadrupled in the fourth-quarter due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.

Net income rose to $45.3 million, or $1.29 per share, from $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 67 percent to $230.2 million. Mobile products sales nearly tripled to $173.2 million.

Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Google Inc's Nexus 4, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S4, Nokia Oyj's Lumia 820 and 920 and Lenovo Group Ltd's A765E.