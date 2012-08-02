Synaptics profit falls on slowing touchpad sales

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 2 Synaptics Inc's quarterly profit fell due to slowing sales of its touchpads.
The company's net income fell to $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $14 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $137.6 million.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna