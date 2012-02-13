Syncrude processing unit back up after brief work

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 13 A major processing unit at Syncrude Canada Ltd's oil sands upgrading plant is running at close to capacity after resuming operations earlier than expected following maintenance, a spokeswoman for the venture's largest stakeholder said on Monday.

The 100,000 barrel a day coker unit, which turns crude from the oil sands into refinery-ready light oil, returned to service after being taken down for work briefly in early February, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said in an email.

Earlier, the company said it had expected maintenance to last 30 days. Syncrude's overall capacity is about 350,000 barrels a day.