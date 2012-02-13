Syncrude processing unit back up after brief work

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 13 A major
processing unit at Syncrude Canada Ltd's oil sands upgrading
plant is running at close to capacity after resuming operations
earlier than expected following maintenance, a spokeswoman for
the venture's largest stakeholder said on Monday.
The 100,000 barrel a day coker unit, which turns crude from
the oil sands into refinery-ready light oil, returned to service
after being taken down for work briefly in early February,
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said
in an email.
Earlier, the company said it had expected maintenance to
last 30 days. Syncrude's overall capacity is about 350,000
barrels a day.