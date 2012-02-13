UPDATE 1-Syncrude processing unit back up after brief work

* Coker had been expected to be down for 30 days

* 100,000 bpd unit operating close to capacity

* Move comes as synthetic oil spreads ease from record

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 13 A major processing unit at Syncrude Canada Ltd's oil sands upgrading plant is running close to capacity after resuming operations earlier than expected following maintenance, a spokeswoman for the venture's largest stakeholder said on Monday.

The 100,000 barrel a day Coker 8-1 unit, which processes crude from the oil sands into refinery-ready light oil at the northern Alberta site, returned to service after being taken down for work briefly early this month, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said in an email.

"It was taken down for maintenance briefly early in February, but required less work than anticipated. The unit is now running well at rates closer to its capacity," she said in an email.

In its fourth-quarter results, the company said it had expected maintenance to last 30 days starting early this month. Syncrude's overall capacity is about 350,000 barrels a day.

The shortened maintenance came as discounts for Canadian synthetic crude widened to record levels into the mid-$20s a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude.

The grade was selling for about $18.50 a barrel under WTI on Monday, market sources said.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's 110,000 bpd Horizon oil sands plant was also down for what it termed last week as minor unscheduled maintenance. Company officials had yet to respond to queries on Monday about the operation's status.