Syncrude shuts down coker for 50 days of maintenance work

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, the largest shareholder in Syncrude Canada Ltd, said
on Monday that a coker at the northern Alberta oil sands project
would be shut for maintenance for the next 50 days.
The company said work on the unit, part of an upgrader that
turns bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready
synthetic crude, was originally scheduled to begin in the second
half of the year. However plans for the shutdown were advanced
after an attached boiler unit was closed for unplanned
maintenance last month.
Canadian Oil Sands said it still expected output from the
project to range between 100 million and 110 million barrels in
2013.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 36.7 percent share of the Syncrude
project, which produces about 350,000 barrels per day. Its
partners include Imperial Oil Ltd Suncor Energy Inc
, Sinopec Corp, CNOOC Ltd, Murphy
Oil Co and Mocal Energy Ltd.