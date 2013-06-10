UPDATE 1-Syncrude shuts oil sands coker for 50 days' maintenance

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10 A coker at Syncrude
Canada Ltd's northern Alberta oil sands project will be shut for
maintenance for the next 50 days, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, the largest shareholder in Syncrude, said on Monday.
The company said work on the unit, part of an upgrader that
turns bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready
synthetic crude, was originally scheduled to begin in the second
half of the year. Plans for the shutdown were advanced, however,
after an attached boiler unit was closed for unplanned
maintenance last month.
Canadian Oil Sands said it still expects output from the
project to range between 100 million and 110 million barrels in
2013.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 36.7 percent share of the Syncrude
project, which produces about 350,000 barrels per day. Its
partners include Imperial Oil Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc
, Sinopec Corp, CNOOC Ltd, Murphy
Oil Co and Mocal Energy Ltd.
There were no deals in light synthetic crude from the oil
sands for July in early trade on Monday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
But market rumors of a Syncrude production cut pushed prices
higher last week. Light synthetic crude settled at a premium of
$4.50 above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark on
Friday.