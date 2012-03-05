Syncrude coker unit shut following fire

CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Syncrude Canada
Ltd has shut down its coker 8-1 unit following a fire late on
Friday, reducing production at the 350,000 barrel per day oil
sands project by nearly a third, a spokeswoman for the joint
venture's largest shareholder said on Monday.
Syncrude is investigating the cause of the fire at the
100,000 bpd coker unit and no forecast for a restart of the unit
is yet available.
"They are just in the process of investigating the cause of
the incident and evaluating the next steps to getting it back
and running," said Siren Fisekci, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil
Sands Ltd. "It is out right now, but the rest of the
operation continues to run as normal."
Two workers received minor injuries in the fire. They have
been treated and have returned to work, Fisekci said.