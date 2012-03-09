Syncrude takes damaged unit down for 30 days

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 A processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant that was damaged by a minor fire last week will be down for repairs for a month, forcing the operation to push back scheduled maintenance of similar unit, the venture's largest interest owner said on Friday.
Syncrude had hoped Coker 8-1, which turns 100,000 barrels a day of crude from the oil sands into refinery-ready light synthetic oil, could be restarted quickly after a controlled shutdown, said Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which owns 37 percent of the operation.
It was determined, however, that crews will now have to "decoke" the reactor, which is expected to take about 30 days, she said. That will require a scheduled 45-day outage of another coker, 8-3, which also has a capacity of 100,000 bpd, to be pushed back past April, Fisekci said.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.