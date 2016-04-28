版本:
UPDATE 1-Suncor Energy to acquire additional 5 pct stake in Syncrude

(Adds Suncor CEO and Murphy Oil comments, background)

April 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to pay about C$937 million to acquire an additional 5 percent stake in its Syncrude oil sands joint venture from Murphy Oil Corp's Canadian unit.

The deal would increase the company's share in Syncrude to 53.74 percent, Suncor said in a statement.

Together with Suncor's acquisition of Canadian Oil Sands in March, the company's production capacity would increase by 17,500 barrels per day of high-quality light sweet synthetic crude, Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said.

Murphy Oil said in a statement it expected the deal to close at mid-year. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

