UPDATE 1-Suncor Energy to acquire additional 5 pct stake in Syncrude

* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
(Adds Suncor CEO and Murphy Oil comments, background)
April 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to pay about C$937 million to acquire an additional 5 percent stake in its Syncrude oil sands joint venture from Murphy Oil Corp's Canadian unit.
The deal would increase the company's share in Syncrude to 53.74 percent, Suncor said in a statement.
Together with Suncor's acquisition of Canadian Oil Sands in March, the company's production capacity would increase by 17,500 barrels per day of high-quality light sweet synthetic crude, Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said.
Murphy Oil said in a statement it expected the deal to close at mid-year. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.