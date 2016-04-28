Suncor Energy to acquire additional 5 pct stake in Syncrude

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire an additional 5 percent stake in Syncrude for about C$937 million.
The stake will be sold by Murphy Oil Corp's Canadian unit. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.