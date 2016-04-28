版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 08:05 BJT

Suncor Energy to acquire additional 5 pct stake in Syncrude

April 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire an additional 5 percent stake in Syncrude for about C$937 million.

The stake will be sold by Murphy Oil Corp's Canadian unit. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

