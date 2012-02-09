Syncrude unit taken down for planned maintenance

* Unit processes about 100,000 bpd of bitumen

* Located north of Fort McMurray, Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 8 Syncrude Canada Ltd took a major processing unit off line for planned maintenance, but the oil sands operation's largest interest owner declined to say on Wednesday if it remains idled.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said last week that Syncrude's partners planned 30 days of maintenance on a coker unit beginning in early February. The coker, located north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, processes about 100,000 barrels a day of bitumen from the Alberta oil sands into synthetic crude.

"The coker was taken down for maintenance as noted last week in our (fourth quarter) report. We are monitoring the situation, however it's too early to provide any further information," Canadian Oil Sands spokeswoman Alison Trollope said in an email.

Syncrude is one of the top two oil sands mining and synthetic crude production operations, with a capacity of about 350,000 barrels a day.