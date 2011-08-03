UPDATE 2-Syncrude output climbs, but outages lift price

* Syncrude production up 13 percent vs previous month

* Hit by unplanned work on diluent recovery unit

* Output falls at Shell operations due to unplanned work

* Canadian Natural expected to update Horizon progress (Adds details on Shell, Canadian Natural, Suncor operations)

By Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 3 Oil production at Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's biggest oil sands operations, rose 13 percent in July as downtime due to maintenance decreased, the venture's largest stakeholder said.

Syncrude is planning for major maintenance in the coming months, however, and other operators have been struggling with outages, pushing cash prices for synthetic crude wrung from the Alberta oil sands to levels not seen in years.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has a 37 percent stake in Syncrude, said synthetic crude production averaged 323,800 barrels a day last month, up from 286,800 bpd in June.

Output was held back a bit by unplanned work on a diluent recovery unit at the plant, located north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the company said on its website.

The month before, the operations slowed due to outages of two major pieces of equipment -- a vacuum distillation unit and LC Finer, both part of the upgrading plant, which turns heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready oil.

The premium on Canadian synthetic has surged this month, partly due to Syncrude plans for major maintenance in September or October, traders have said.

Synthetic oil for September delivery was discussed at $16.25 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate on Wednesday, compared with about $10.25 over WTI for August barrels.

Last spring, Canadian Oil Sands Chief Executive Marcel Coutu said one of Syncrude's coker units, 8-2, would undergo a turnaround for 45 days in the autumn. That will cut production by a cumulative 4 million to 5 million barrels.

Syncrude's capacity is about 350,000 bpd.

Among other operators, Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday that its 255,000 bpd Albian Sands operation has been running at reduced rates since mid-July due to unplanned maintenance on a processing unit. That work is expected to be completed in coming days, a Shell spokesman said.

The company did not give production figures, but said output in the third quarter is expected to be close to that of the second quarter.

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), which has a 20 percent stake in the Shell project, said this week that its sales averaged 41,000 bpd in the second quarter, which would suggest overall output of 205,000 bpd.

Synthetic oil prices have been lifted all year by the outage of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's (CNQ.TO) 110,000 barrel a day Horizon oil sands project due to a January fire that damaged the upgrading plant.

Canadian Natural has said it plans to resume operations this month, and is expected to provide an update of how the process is proceeding when it reports its second-quarter results on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), which has the largest stake in the Alberta oil sands, said its production averaged 336,000 bpd in July, up from 241,000 the month before, when it had a major unit down for planned maintenance.

The numbers do not include Suncor's stake in Syncrude.

Syncrude's other joint-venture partners are Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), Nexen Inc NXY.TO, Sinopec (600688.SS), Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) and Mocal Energy, a unit of Japan's JX Holdings (5020.T). (Additional reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)