UPDATE 1-Syncrude starts oil sands upgrader maintenance

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's largest oil sands companies, has started planned maintenance on a major processing unit that will cut output by about 30 percent, Syncrude's biggest stakeholder said on Tuesday.
The outage of Upgrader 8-2 will last 40-45 days, cutting an average 100,000 barrels a day of synthetic crude output over the duration, said Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has a 37 percent share of the Syncrude joint venture.
The upgrader turns heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready light oil. Syncrude's normal capacity is more than 350,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
