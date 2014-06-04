版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 14:17 BJT

Overseas contracts boost Synergy Health's profit

June 4 Synergy Health Plc, a provider of sterilising services and pathology tests, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit as it saw an uptick in contracts from the United States.

The company, which sterilises surgical gowns and surgical instruments and provides laboratory services to hospitals and surgery centres, said pretax profit rose to 42.9 million pounds ($71.8 million) in the year ended March 31 from 38 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew by 5.3 percent to 380.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐