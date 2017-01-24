CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug (Jan 19)

(Corrects paragraph 9 in Jan. 19 story to say Ironwood Pharma
also sells Linzess in North America)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's
drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
Synergy's once-daily tablet, Trulance, is the company's
first to win regulatory clearance.
However, the safety and effectiveness of the drug have not
been established in patients less than 18 years of age, the FDA
said. (bit.ly/2k5wNlA)
The company's shares were marginally down at $6.40 in
extended trading. The stock had gained about 28 percent in one
month.
CIC, which affects 14 percent of the global population, is a
type of gastrointestinal disorder where individuals have
difficult and infrequent bowel movements. It is called
idiopathic because the cause is unknown.
Trulance met the main goals of two late-stage studies in
December on irritable bowel syndrome patients with constipation
(IBS-C).
Synergy's Trulance, whose chemical name is plecanatide, is
expected to generate peak sales of $348.8 million by 2021,
according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
The drug is expected to compete against Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals Inc's Linzess, which got approved in
2012 to treat IBS-C and CIC in the United States.
Linzess, which is sold by Allergan Plc and Ironwood
in North America, AstraZeneca Plc in China, Hong Kong
and Macau, Allergan in Europe and Astellas Pharma Inc
in Japan, generated global sales of $464.7 million in the nine
months ended Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Divya Grover, Dipika Jain and Komal Khettry in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)