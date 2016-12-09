UPDATE 1-Synergy Pharma's irritable bowel drug succeeds in key study

(Adds details)
Dec 9 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental once-daily tablet, plecanatide, met the main
goal of a late-stage study on irritable bowel syndrome patients
with constipation (IBS-C), according to an analysis of
preliminary data.
The New York-based company's shares jumped about 16.7
percent to $6.47 before the bell on Friday.
The two doses being tested outperformed a placebo in
patients who were overall responders.
Overall responders are patients whose abdominal pain was
reduced by 30 percent or more and whose spontaneous bowel
movements increased at least once in the same week, for at least
half of the 12 treatment weeks, Synergy Pharma said.
The most common side effect across the 1,135 adult patients
in the trial was diarrhea. Data on a second late-stage IBS-C
study is expected to come later this month.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing
plecanatide for the treatment of chronic idiopathic
constipation, and is expected to reveal its decision by Jan. 29.
The company plans to submit an application to market the
drug for IBS-C patients in 2017, it said on Friday.
Plecanatide, which consists of 16 amino acids, is designed
to stimulate fluid secretion and promote stool consistency.
Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic condition and has
three forms: constipation (IBS-C), diarrhea (IBS-D), or mixed
(IBS-M).
About 4-5 percent of American adults suffer from IBS-C,
though this number may vary as patients often fluctuate between
the three subtypes.
