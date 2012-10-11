版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Health says H1 trading in line

LONDON Oct 11 Synergy Health PLC : * Trading for the six months ended 30 September 2012 is in line with the

board's expectations

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐