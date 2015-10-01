U.S. says it will not fight Steris loss in district court

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. antitrust enforcers will not appeal a court ruling which said U.S. medical technology provider Steris Corp could proceed with a merger with British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc , a Federal Trade Commission spokesman said on Thursday.
A federal court in Ohio refused last week to block the $1.9 billion deal. The FTC filed a lawsuit in May aimed at stopping the proposed transaction, saying it would hurt customers by eliminating likely future competition based on new sterilization techniques.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.