U.S. says it will not fight Steris loss in district court

WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. antitrust enforcers will not appeal a court ruling which said U.S. medical technology provider Steris Corp could proceed with a merger with British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc , a Federal Trade Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

A federal court in Ohio refused last week to block the $1.9 billion deal. The FTC filed a lawsuit in May aimed at stopping the proposed transaction, saying it would hurt customers by eliminating likely future competition based on new sterilization techniques.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)