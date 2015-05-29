版本:
2015年 5月 29日

U.S. sues to stop planned merger of Steris Corp, Synergy Health

WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a lawsuit on Friday aimed at stopping the $1.9 billion merger of Steris Corp and Synergy Health, the agency said.

The two companies both provide contract sterilization services using radiation for medical devices, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)

