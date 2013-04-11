版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares off 6 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 11 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares off 6 percent premarket after pricing of stock offering
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐