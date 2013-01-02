版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy jumps in premarket after drug trial results

NEW YORK Jan 2 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares jump 18 percent in premarket after drug trial results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐