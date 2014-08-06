版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 19:26 BJT

Syneron Medical Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.07

(Corrects to remove extraneous text from headline)

Aug 6 Aug 6 Syneron Medical Ltd : * Q2 NON-GAAP SHR $0.07; Q2 REVENUE $64.6 MLN * Q2 shr view $0.07 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $63.5 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐