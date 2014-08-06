Syneron Medical Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.07

CORRECTED-Uber, France spar over whether company is a transport service
* App operator says France did not notify Brussels of its taxi law
(Corrects to remove extraneous text from headline)
Aug 6 Aug 6 Syneron Medical Ltd : * Q2 NON-GAAP SHR $0.07; Q2 REVENUE $64.6 MLN * Q2 shr view $0.07 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $63.5 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
* App operator says France did not notify Brussels of its taxi law
* Fresenius shares up almost 1 percent (Adds advisers, shares, background, CEO, analyst comments)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets