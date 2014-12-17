Syngenta drops lawsuit against Bunge over biotech Viptera corn

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 17 With expectations rising that
China will soon approve imports of a genetically modified corn
variety developed by Syngenta AG, the seed maker
dropped a lawsuit against Bunge North America over the
agribusiness company's refusal to handle the controversial
grain, court documents show.
The settlement clears up a long-running legal dispute over
Syngenta's genetically modified Agrisure Viptera corn and
probably precedes an eventual decision by Bunge to begin
accepting the grain, also known as MIR 162, as the China market
opens up.
One of the world's largest agricultural trading houses,
Bunge accepts corn varieties marketed by the world's top seed
makers from farmers at its grain elevators.
Bunge and Syngenta agreed to dismiss the litigation over
Viptera corn without paying any fees or costs to each other,
according to court documents filed on Friday.
On the same day, Syngenta said it expected to win Chinese
government approval soon for Viptera corn imports. On Wednesday,
a trading source in China told Reuters a final decision on
approval for the strain would probably come in January or
February. China's Agriculture Ministry declined to comment.
Bunge spokeswoman Deb Seidel said the company would decide
when to accept Viptera corn once Syngenta provides the necessary
evidence of approvals in export markets.
Viptera has roiled the U.S. farm sector since China last
year began rejecting boatloads of U.S. corn containing the
trait, which is approved for planting in the United States but
not for import by China.
Commodities traders Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels
Midland Co, along with dozens of farmers, have sued
Syngenta, claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages
from the trade disruptions.
Bunge began refusing to accept deliveries of Viptera corn in
2011 because it lacked import approval from China, a major
buyer. Syngenta sued Bunge that year.
In October, a U.S. appeals court opened the door for the
lawsuit to proceed after earlier victories by Bunge.
The outcome of the litigation affirmed Bunge's "right to not
accept Viptera as a legitimate business decision," Bunge North
America Chief Executive Officer Todd Bastean said in a
statement.
"From the beginning, Bunge took this action to protect our
farmer customers and the export supply chain."
Syngenta said farmers had benefited from growing Viptera
corn, which is engineered to control pests. The company has said
it will announce Chinese approval of Viptera imports when it
receives official documentation.
The case is Syngenta Seeds Inc v. Bunge North America, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Iowa, No. 11-cv-04074.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)