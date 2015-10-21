Syngenta shareholder lobby group welcomes management change

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 21 A group of rebel Syngenta shareholders said on Wednesday it welcomed the news that Chief Executive Mike Mack was leaving the company, as the change at the top could benefit the Swiss company.
"We welcome the decision because it shows that somebody takes responsibility," said Folke Rauscher, managing director of a group calling itself the "Alliance of Critical Syngenta-Shareholders". here
"It opens up new perspectives in terms of exploiting all options to fully get Syngenta's potential back," Rauscher told Reuters. The group says it now has the support of more than 80 Syngenta shareholders since it was set up earlier this month.
Mack is stepping down as head of the Swiss agrochemicals group just two months after the company spurned a $47 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.