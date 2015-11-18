Syngenta ready to play role in sector shakeup - Chairman in FT

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 18 Syngenta and other major players in the seeds and crop chemicals industry are in intense discussions about potential tie-ups, the Financial Times cited the Swiss company's Chairman as saying on Wednesday.
Conversations among the leading companies in the sector were "extremely active", the FT cited Chairman Michel Demare as saying in an interview.
"We are all convinced that [the sector] will look quite different in six months."
The winning company in the future will be one that can combine seeds and crop chemical businesses as part of an integrated offer, he said, adding that Syngenta was the No.1 in crop chemicals, while pointing to Monsanto and Dupont's Pioneer unit as the leaders in seeds.
Monsanto, which withdrew its proposal to take over Syngenta earlier this year, said on Tuesday that top executives were discussing whether they should acquire or merge with major rivals in the seed and agrochemical industries. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.