U.S. senators call for review of ChemChina deal for Syngenta

CHICAGO, March 24 The U.S. government panel that
reviews foreign acquisitions should assess the impact on
domestic food security from state-owned China National Chemical
Corp's planned $43.1 billion acquisition of Swiss
seeds and pesticide maker Syngenta AG, four U.S.
senators said in a letter on Thursday.
The letter, sent to Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, also said
the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) should be included in the review.
Lew chairs the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States (CFIUS), which comprises representatives from 16
U.S. agencies including Treasury, Homeland Security and Defense.
The USDA and FDA are not formally included in the review
process, according to the letter.
Last month, Syngenta said it would make a voluntary filing
with the committee "even though no obvious national security
concerns were identified during due diligence."
The company, which generates nearly a quarter of its revenue
from North America, is the biggest seller of pesticides in North
America and also a key player in seeds. Its U.S. headquarters
are in North Carolina. It has other facilities in the state, as
well a presence in California, Delaware, Iowa and Minnesota,
among others.
The letter was signed by Senate Agriculture Committee
Republican members Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa and
Democrats Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
In 2013, the foreign investment committee cleared the way
for China-based Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd to buy meat
company Smithfield Foods Inc.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)