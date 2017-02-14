Syngenta: U.S. regulators' new request won't delay ChemChina deal

BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
ZURICH Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
"We have received a second request but do not expect this to cause a delay," a spokesperson for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group said in an email. "We expect to close the transaction in the second quarter." (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
NEW DELHI, May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix Inc will pay 8 billion rupees ($120 million) for a majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's booming digital payments market.
* First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock