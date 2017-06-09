版本:
Syngenta sells sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds

ZURICH, June 9 Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group being bought by ChemChina, has agreed to sell its global sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds, the companies said on Friday.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
