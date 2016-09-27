CORRECTED-U.S. farmer lawsuits over Syngenta GMO corn granted class status

(Corrects spelling of corn variety in second paragraph to
Agrisure Viptera, instead of Agricure Viptera)
Sept 27 A U.S. district court judge in Kansas
this week said lawsuits brought by U.S. farmers against seed
company Syngenta AG over sales of biotech corn seeds
not approved for import by China can proceed as a class action,
according to a court filing.
Farmers from the largest U.S. corn-producing states sued the
seed maker in 2014 after grain shipments containing traces of
Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera corn were rejected by China, which
had not approved the variety for import before it was launched.
Farmers who did not plant Viptera corn claimed they suffered
losses when the rejections that began in November 2013 disrupted
trade and dragged down corn prices. Plaintiffs' attorneys
estimate hundreds of thousands of corn growers lost $5 billion
to $7 billion in current and future profits.
Judge John Lungstrum certified a nationwide class and
statewide classes in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri,
Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota.
"The Court's ruling will make it easier and less expensive
for farmers to pursue their claims against Syngenta," said Scott
Powell of Hare Wynn Newell & Newton, one of the attorneys
appointed by the Court to represent the class.
Syngenta has said it is not responsible for the losses and
that it launched Viptera corn in full compliance with all
regulatory and legal requirements. The Swiss company is a major
agricultural seed producer and the world's largest crop chemical
maker.
The company said it may appeal the District Court's
decision.
"Syngenta respectfully disagrees with this ruling,
particularly given the widely varying ways in which farmers grow
and sell corn in different markets across the U.S.," Syngenta
spokesman Paul Minehart said.
The multi-district litigation case is No. 14-md-2591-JWL.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)