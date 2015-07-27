Syngenta says Monsanto's $2 bln break-up fee comes with caveat

* Syngenta says key aspects omitted by proposed break-up fee
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, July 27 Syngenta has said a
$2 billion break-up fee that unwanted U.S. suitor Monsanto
has pledged to pay if its proposed $45 billion merger
failed would only apply in limited cases, leaving its
shareholders exposed to the bulk of regulatory risks.
Swiss Syngenta, the world's largest maker of farming
pesticides, told Reuters that based on its legal interpretation
of Monsanto's proposal, the payment would only be triggered if
so-called horizontal antitrust concerns were to trip up the
deal. Monsanto has rejected this interpretation.
Antitrust experts refer to horizontal market power in the
context of a merger of companies that have substitutable or
directly competing products -- the standard case for regulators
to intervene.
Other concerns could be about vertical market power, when a
company merges with a supplier or with a company that refines or
distributes its products, or conglomerate market power, which
applies to a tie-up between companies with complementary but not
interchangeable products, which is the case in seeds and
pesticides.
Analysts at Bernstein Research and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in separate research notes on Friday cited Syngenta's top
management as saying during a dinner with analysts in London
that Syngenta shareholders would bear the risk of a deal getting
blocked for non-horizontal antitrust reasons.
A Syngenta spokesman confirmed the remarks, saying
Syngenta's legal team had concluded that Monsanto's proposal did
not cover significant regulatory aspects.
Bernstein analyst Jeremy Redenius said that if the
interpretation is accurate, it would amount to a "huge omission"
in the guarantees offered to Syngenta shareholders.
"It's surprising that the break-up fee would not cover
that," he added.
Under the merger plan laid out by Monsanto, Syngenta
shareholders would retain a stake of about 30 percent of the
combined group.
In response, a Monsanto spokeswoman told Reuters the
break-up fee would apply to any antitrust concerns, and referred
to a June 6 letter sent by Monsanto to Syngenta's board of
directors, which had been published by Syngenta.
"Our proposal as outlined in our letter is both clear and
unequivocal: the $2 billion reverse break-up fee would be
payable by Monsanto if it is unable to obtain necessary global
regulatory approvals - horizontal or vertical. This confusion
reinforces the need for the companies to sit down for
constructive and direct dialogue to advance these
conversations," the spokeswoman said in a written statement.
Monsanto wants to combine its world-leading seeds business
with Syngenta's pesticides business, the largest in the
industry. Syngenta has rejected the offer as too low and refused
to open its books.
It has also argued that regulators would consider the merged
group's combined market power in seeds and chemicals, because
the two industries were gradually converging, as efforts by
firms including Bayer, Monsanto and Syngenta show.
These companies are trying to become more efficient by
developing seeds and pesticides in tandem and by developing
sales and distribution strategies that integrate the two product
categories.
Monsanto has argued that after the proposed sale of
Syngenta's seeds business and some overlapping herbicides
operations, regulators would not find any loss in head-to-head
competition with its rivals.
Syngenta has embarked on a number of meetings with analysts
and investors after reporting better-than-expected first-half
earnings on Thursday last week.
At the time, it also reaffirmed its profitability targets,
viewed as ambitious by some analysts, and highlighted the
potential of new products in development, as it continued to
argue its case for a strong future alone.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Weiss, editing by David
Evans)