UPDATE 3-U.S. watchdog clears ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta

* U.S. national security panel clears deal
* Partners see deal wrapped up by ened of year
* Syngenta shares indicated 16 percent higher
(Adds share price indication)
ZURICH, Aug 22 A U.S. regulator has cleared
ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta, the companies said on Monday, boosting
chances that the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese
company will go through.
The decision should remove significant uncertainty over
whether the acquisition of the world's largest pesticides maker
will be completed.
Syngenta shares ended trading on Friday at 380.80 Swiss
Francs ($396), some 100 Swiss francs less than ChemChina's offer
valued the company at. They were indicated 16 percent higher in
premarket activity.
Reuters had reported earlier that the acquisition was in the
final stages of being cleared by the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which scrutinises deals
for national security implications.
"China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) and
Syngenta today announced that the companies have received
clearance on their proposed transaction from the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)," a joint
statement released by Syngenta said.
The statement made no mention of any concessions required to
win clearance.
"In addition to CFIUS clearance, the closing of the
transaction is subject to anti-trust review by numerous
regulators around the world and other customary closing
conditions. Both companies are working closely with the
regulatory agencies involved and discussions remain
constructive.
"The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of
the year," it said.
Syngenta had said in July it expected the deal to close this
year despite concerns that U.S. regulators could throw a spanner
in the works.
Syngenta's share price has significantly lagged ChemChina's
offer of $465 per share plus a 5 franc special dividend
amid concerns that the deal would get through CFIUS. Syngenta
derives about a quarter of its sales from North America.
Several U.S. lawmakers wrote to Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew
this year asking for CFIUS to subject the deal to additional
scrutiny over its impact on domestic food security. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture also joined the CFIUS review, Reuters
previously reported.
Syngenta had said this year it would make a voluntary filing
with CFIUS "even though no obvious national security concerns
were identified during due diligence".
Unveiled in February, the deal comes as China looks to
secure food supplies for its population.
Syngenta is a key player in the market for pesticides and
seeds. It has facilities in North Carolina, as well a presence
in California, Delaware, Iowa and Minnesota among other states.
The CFIUS review is being watched closely by Monsanto Co
, the world's largest seed company, which is deliberating
whether it should sell itself to Germany's Bayer AG.
Syngenta last year turned down offers to be acquired by
Monsanto.
With a growing number of Chinese companies looking to
acquire U.S. peers, CFIUS had emerged as a significant risk for
such deals, particularly those with potential cyber security
implications.
For example, in February, state-backed Chinese firm
Unisplendor Corp scrapped a $3.78 billion investment
in Western Digital Corp after CFIUS said it would
investigate the transaction.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Shields in Zurich;
Editing by John Revill, Stephen Coates and Adrian Croft)