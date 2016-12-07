Australian regulator will not block ChemChina's Syngenta bid

SYDNEY Dec 8 Australia's competition regulator
said on Thursday it will not oppose state-owned Chinese
chemicals group ChemChina's proposed $43 billion acquisition of
Swiss seeds group Syngenta.
The deal would be China's biggest ever foreign acquisition
and is also facing scrutiny from European antitrust regulators.
Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said
it examined the deal because ChemChina owns a subsidiary that
competes with Syngenta in Australia. It found the proposed deal
would not damage competition in the sector, as the combined
entity would still compete with businesses such as Bayer, BASF,
Monsanto and DuPont.
"Very few customers raised competition concerns," ACCC
chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)