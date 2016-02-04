RPT-ChemChina's Syngenta swoop: a 12-year crush, a 12-month courtship

(repeats story unchanged)
* ChemChina boss Ren eyed Syngenta from afar for years
* Ren had long-standing relationship with ex-Syngenta CEO
Mack
* ChemChina discussions began as Syngenta fended off
Monsanto
* Earlier, more complex deal abandoned in favour of all-cash
offer
By Chen Aizhu and Freya Berry
BEIJING/LONDON, Feb 3 A frenetic year of
negotiations and setbacks preceded China National Chemical
Corp's (ChemChina) blockbuster $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds
and pesticides giant Syngenta.
But state-owned ChemChina boss Ren Jianxin's dream of
snapping up either Syngenta or its U.S. rival Dow Chemical Co
goes back much further - to just after his firm was
officially established in 2004.
"We've been following Syngenta from shortly after the group
was founded, scouting for co-operation projects and joint
venture opportunities," said one veteran ChemChina staff member.
"To ChemChina, Syngenta and Dow were goddesses that we hoped
one day we could win."
For more than a decade, such aspirations were unaffordable
for ChemChina and unappealing for Syngenta. Ren spent those
years though developing a strong relationship with Mike Mack
who, until last October, was Syngenta's chief executive.
Ren's canny relationship-building came into its own a year
ago, when the Swiss firm found itself the subject of hostile
bids from U.S. rival Monsanto.
"When it became clear that Syngenta was under attack from
Monsanto, ChemChina called them up and asked if they should play
the white knight," said one adviser on the deal.
ChemChina mandated HSBC to work with them on a possible
approach and while Syngenta was rebuffing Monsanto, it was
drawing up ideas with its Chinese counterpart on what they could
do together.
At the time, the state-owned Chinese giant could not match
Monsanto's financial fire power, but its collegial relationship
with Syngenta left it in a strong position for later
negotiations.
"ChemChina had reached out. They understood their proposal
then was not commensurate with Monsanto's," said one source who
worked on the deal from Syngenta's side.
THE FRIENDLY SUITOR
Last August Syngenta spurned Monsanto's final offer for the
company, which had valued it at $47 billion, prompting the U.S.
firm to walk away, citing a lack of "constructive engagement"
from the Swiss firm.
Syngenta said Monsanto was trying to buy it on the cheap,
but the rejection angered investors, especially when the
company's subsequent third quarter earnings came in shy of
expectations.
So two months after the final Monsanto rejection, Ren's ally
Mack left the company. By then consolidation between Syngenta's
rivals Dow and DuPont coupled with a slump in grain prices meant
the board felt it had little choice but to push on negotiations
with its friendly Chinese suitor.
"Discussions intensified at the time the Dow-DuPont merger
surfaced, because that effectively took two players out of the
market," said the adviser.
Bankers and company executives shuttled between meetings in
Basel, Beijing and London, with Gordon Dyal, Goldman Sachs'
former head of M&A, advising Syngenta through his one-man Dyalco
outfit.
For several months, discussions were focused on a complex
two-stage takeover that would involve ChemChina buying 70
percent of Syngenta up front, and the remaining 30 percent
further down the line, according to the adviser on the deal.
That "proved too difficult to pull off from technical
execution to regulatory approval" the adviser said, prompting
discussions to move on to a pure all-in cash $43 billion deal.
"Towards end of the year, they indicated a value to us that
we thought we could work with. The key issue for us is that we
were never going to reach an agreement unless funding was
certain and confirmed," said the Syngenta-side source on the
deal.
A source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday that
ChemChina had secured 100 percent of its funding requirements.
"That's what they achieved through the month of January;
what clinched the deal ultimately was the ability to confirm to
us that funding was in place. We had some discussions on price
but the key was that the money was good," the Syngenta-side
source said.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; writing by
Rachel Armstrong; editing by Philippa Fletcher)