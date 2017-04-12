ChemChina-Syngenta deal wins Chinese regulatory approval

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
ZURICH, April 12 China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has approved ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the two companies said on Wednesday.
"This represents a further step towards the closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2017," the partners said in a statement on Wednesday.
The approval by Chinese authorities comes a week after the deal won conditional U.S. and EU anti-trust approval and a day after Mexico's anti-trust commission said its approval would be conditioned on Syngenta divesting five specific products. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
