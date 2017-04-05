Syngenta says ChemChina takeover still set to close in Q2

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH, April 5 ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta is still set to close in the second quarter, the Swiss group said after the deal won EU and U.S. anti-trust approval on Wednesday.
The last countries that still need to provide regulatory clearance are China, India and Mexico, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS