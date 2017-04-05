版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 18:14 BJT

Syngenta says ChemChina takeover still set to close in Q2

ZURICH, April 5 ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta is still set to close in the second quarter, the Swiss group said after the deal won EU and U.S. anti-trust approval on Wednesday.

The last countries that still need to provide regulatory clearance are China, India and Mexico, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
