UPDATE 1-ChemChina has not offered concessions over Syngenta deal -EU

By Foo Yun Chee and Oliver Hirt
BRUSSELS/ZURICH Oct 24 Chinese state-owned
chemical company ChemChina has not offered
concessions over its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and
seeds group Syngenta, the European Commission said on
Monday.
Syngenta shares fell after the comments from the EU
competition enforcer. They were down 7.6 percent at 390 Swiss
francs in early trade.
The companies met with the EU antitrust authority a week ago
in a bid to allay competition concerns about China's
largest-ever foreign investment. They had until Oct. 21 to do
so.
"No commitments," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said
in an email. This means either the Commission will clear the
deal unconditionally or open a full investigation, a process can
take up to five months.
Syngenta said discussions with the EU were ongoing and that
it would issue an update on the progress of the ChemChina deal
with its third quarter trading statement on Tuesday.
