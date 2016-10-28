EU opens full probe into ChemChina's $43 bln acquisition of Syngenta

BRUSSELS Oct 28 European Union antitrust regulators on Friday opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticide and seed group Syngenta on concerns it may reduce competition.

The European Commission said the merger could harm competition in the crop protection markets and the supply of certain input chemicals.

"This deal would lead to the combination of a leading crop protection company with one of its main generic competitors. Therefore we need to carefully assess whether the proposed merger would lead to higher prices or a reduced choice for farmers," said Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner.

The Commission will decide by March 15 whether to approve the deal. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)