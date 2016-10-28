UPDATE 1-EU holds up ChemChina's $43 bln acquisition of Syngenta

(Adds details, background)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Oct 28 European Union antitrust
regulators on Friday opened an in-depth investigation into
state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid
for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, China's
biggest-ever foreign acquisition.
Syngenta's shares plunged over 9 percent on Monday after the
European Commission said the companies had not allayed its
concerns over the deal, raising the prospect of a longer
investigation.
The Commission said the merger could harm competition as
Syngenta and ChemChina, through its agrichemical subsidiary
Adama Agricultural Solutions, had overlapping
portfolios in the production of crop protection products like
herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant growth
regulators.
"This deal would lead to the combination of a leading crop
protection company with one of its main generic competitors.
Therefore we need to carefully assess whether the proposed
merger would lead to higher prices or a reduced choice for
farmers," said Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner.
The Commission will decide by March 15 whether to approve
the deal.
Clinching the deal is taking longer than planned amid a
flurry of deals in the agriculture sector that Syngenta, the
world's biggest pesticides maker, said had swamped competition
watchdogs.
ChemChina submitted a proposal to the Commission in
September, including a plan to divest some $20 million worth of
assets from Adama Agricultural Solutions, a Beijing-based source
told Reuters.
The company is ready to offer more concessions to win EU
approval, the source said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Greg Mahlich)