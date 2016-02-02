Planned takeover of Syngenta will not include breakup fee-sources

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
FRANKFURT Feb 2 Syngenta will not have to pay a considerable break-up fee in case the planned 43 billion Swiss franc ($42.14 billion) buyout of the Swiss seeds and pesticides group by ChemChina fails, two people familiar with the matter said.
While this potentially leaves the door for peers like Monsanto or BASF to top ChemChina's offer worth roughly 470 francs a share, the people said that Syngenta was not actively soliciting counter bids.
Earlier on Tuesday people familiar with the matter said that China's state-owned ChemChina was nearing an agreement to buy Syngenta. ($1 = 1.0203 Swiss francs)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028