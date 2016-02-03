UPDATE 1-ChemChina has secured funding for 100 pct of $43 bln Syngenta deal -source

* $43 bln deal is China's biggest ever

By Lisa Jucca and Lawrence White

HONG KONG, Feb 3 ChemChina has secured financing commitments sufficient to acquire 100 percent of pesticides group Syngenta, and is looking to initially purchase 67 percent of the agrichemicals company to meet a Swiss takeover threshold, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The $43 billion deal, China's biggest attempted foreign purchase ever, has funding from a range of Chinese players as well as from HSBC and China CITIC Bank International, the two banks that are arranging the financing, the source said.

Chinese banks including at least one policy lender will be the main financiers, according to another source with knowledge of the deal.

The sources declined to be identified because the details of the deal's funding are not public.

ChemChina, HSBC and CITIC declined to comment.

The agreement is the latest move in China's quest for Western technology and distribution networks, a strategy which could explain the support by state-backed lenders for such a large transaction.

The first source said ChemChina did not plan to load Syngenta with too much debt as Chairman Ren Jianxin was committed to make sure Syngenta retained an investment grade rating.

"You should not expect that Syngenta will be loaded with debt," the source said.

China National Chemical Corp, as ChemChina is formally known, is working on the final structure of the financing and there was already a lot of interest from equity investors, the source added.

Syngenta chief executive John Ramsay told Reuters on Wednesday he did not see major challenges to the deal winning regulatory approval.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Lawrence White, Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto, Aizhu Chen and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel)