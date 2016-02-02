ChemChina close to deal to buy Syngenta - Bloomberg

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is close to a deal to buy Swiss agricultural chemicals producer Syngenta AG for about 43.7 billion Swiss francs ($43 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
ChemChina offered about 470 francs per share in cash to buy Syngenta and a deal could be announced as early as Wednesday, when the Swiss company reports earnings, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/20DQ4KP)
($1 = 1.0207 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028