ChemChina, Syngenta submit remedy proposals to EU antitrust watchdog

HONG KONG Jan 10 State-owned China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and Swiss pesticides and
seeds group Syngenta AG on Monday submitted proposed
remedies to the European Union's antitrust watchdog to address
concerns over their $43 billion merger.
The European Commission's website showed the companies had
submitted "commitments" on Jan. 9, which typically means the
parties have proposed remedies such as asset divestment or
product pricing commitments.
The website did not show any further information on the
nature of the commitments.
"Details of the remedy proposals are confidential," a
spokesman for ChemChina told Reuters.
(Reporting by Michelle Price)