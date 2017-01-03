EU regulators delay ChemChina/Syngenta merger decision to April 12

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Jan 3 European Union antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed buy of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to April 12.
The European Commission which handles competition cases for the European Union, extended the deadline on Tuesday, its website showed.
Syngenta was not immediately available for comment.
The Commission opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina's $43 billion bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Ariana Grande has called off two London concerts and five in Europe after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her performance in Manchester, England, the U.S. pop singer's representatives said on Wednesday.