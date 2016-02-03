ChemChina makes agreed takeover offer for Syngenta

BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 China's state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed takeover offer for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per share in cash, the companies said on Wednesday.

The offer will allow for dividend payments to Syngenta shareholders of up to 16 francs per share, they added.

