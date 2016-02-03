ChemChina makes agreed takeover offer for Syngenta

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 China's state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed takeover offer for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per share in cash, the companies said on Wednesday.
The offer will allow for dividend payments to Syngenta shareholders of up to 16 francs per share, they added.
(1 Swiss franc = $0.9824) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)