版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 14:11 BJT

ChemChina makes agreed takeover offer for Syngenta

BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 China's state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed takeover offer for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per share in cash, the companies said on Wednesday.

The offer will allow for dividend payments to Syngenta shareholders of up to 16 francs per share, they added.

(1 Swiss franc = $0.9824) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

