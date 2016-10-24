Syngenta clarifies comment on timetable for ChemChina deal

ZURICH Oct 24 A Syngenta spokesman clarified his comment earlier on Monday that the company remains confident a takeover by China's ChemChina will wrap up by the end of this year, saying he was simply repeating Syngenta's previous public comment from July 22.

He reiterated the Swiss pesticides and seeds group would provide an update on the regulatory process along with its third-quarter trading statement on Tuesday.

He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition, which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)