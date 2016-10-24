Syngenta clarifies comment on timetable for ChemChina deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
ZURICH Oct 24 A Syngenta spokesman clarified his comment earlier on Monday that the company remains confident a takeover by China's ChemChina will wrap up by the end of this year, saying he was simply repeating Syngenta's previous public comment from July 22.
He reiterated the Swiss pesticides and seeds group would provide an update on the regulatory process along with its third-quarter trading statement on Tuesday.
He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition, which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
